Jul 2, 2023, 4:00 PM

Tehran-Cairo symbolic flight soon amid thaw in ties

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – A symbolic direct flight is to be launched between Tehran and Cairo soon, an Iranian businessman said.

The head of the board of directors of the Iranian Air Travel and Tourism Offices told reporters on Sunday that a director general in Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities will pay a visit to Iran at the head of a delegation in the coming days.

As long as Iran does not have a consulate in Egypt, the flights to that country will be made via Iraq, Rafiei said.

Commenting on the thaw in bilateral relations, he said that Tehran-Cairo symbolic flight is to be set up soon.

Iraq has brokered Iran-Egypt talks on rebuilding the tourism cooperation.

Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian said the Islamic Republic welcomes the normalization of relations with all Islamic countries, including Egypt and Morocco.

