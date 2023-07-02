Tehran-Cairo symbolic flight soon amid thaw in ties

The head of the board of directors of the Iranian Air Travel and Tourism Offices told reporters on Sunday that a director general in Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities will pay a visit to Iran at the head of a delegation in the coming days.

As long as Iran does not have a consulate in Egypt, the flights to that country will be made via Iraq, Rafiei said.

Commenting on the thaw in bilateral relations, he said that Tehran-Cairo symbolic flight is to be set up soon.

Iraq has brokered Iran-Egypt talks on rebuilding the tourism cooperation.

Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian said the Islamic Republic welcomes the normalization of relations with all Islamic countries, including Egypt and Morocco.

