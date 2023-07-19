Tehran-Cairo relations progressing: Egypt FM spox

Ahmed Abu Zeid made the remarks in a televised interview on Tuesday night.

He said that Iran-Egypt relations has progressed in various fields, adding that ongoing dialogues aim to deepen these ties.

"Interactions with Iran have indeed existed and have not been cut at any stage. There have been advancements in various areas as well," he stated.

Stating that Iran is a great country in the region with various interests, the Egyptian diplomat added that Egypt is also eager for positive interaction between the two countries.

He continued that the relationship between the two countries is clearly and openly progressing.

"Egypt has its office of protecting interests located in Tehran, and Iran also operates in a similar manner" he further pointed out.

Earlier in July, the Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities said that Iranian tourists will soon travel to this country through Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport.

Regarding the measures taken to resume relations between Iran and Egypt, Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, made separate trips to the two countries. The trips were mainly considered an attempt to mediate between the two countries.

Many West Asian leaders have decided to reduce tensions and engage in dialogue to resolve their disputes, and the proximity of Cairo and Tehran is an important step in this direction.

