Raeisi receives credentials of 4 countries' new envoys

Raeisi met and held talks with the newly-appointed ambassadors of India, the Philippines, Libya, and Bangladesh to Tehran.

Referring to the existing capacities, the Iranian president called for increasing the level of bilateral interactions between Iran and these four countries in all fields.

He also wished the ambassadors success in carrying out their missions in Iran.

The ambassadors, for their part, emphasized their seriousness in pursuing the assigned missions over expanding bilateral interactions.

MP/President.ir