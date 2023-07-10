Iran-Uzbekistan ties acceptable, can be further improved

In a Monday phone conversation, Raeisi extended his congratulations to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his re-election with 87.1% of the vote on Sunday.

"There are ample capacities for the improvement of bilateral exchanges," the Iranian president said.

He expressed hope that Tehran and Tashkent would accelerate the implementation of the agreements previously signed between the two sides to enhance ties.

He said the two countries can promote ties in the economic, political, cultural and commercial sectors in line with firm determination of authorities.

The Uzbek president, for his part, said Tehran and Tashkent would further boost cooperation at bilateral and regional levels, including in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

MNA/PressTV