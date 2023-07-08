Raeisi calls for expanding Iran-Algeria ties, cooperation

Hailing the Algerian nation's resistance against colonialism, the Iranian president expressed Iran's intention to expand ties with Algeria in various fields including trade and economy.

Referring to Iran's remarkable scientific achievements, President Raeisi cited that Tehran is ready to share them with Algeria.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi called for more unity between the Islamic states regarding the issue of Palestine.

The top Algerian diplomat, for his part, conveyed the greetings of the Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Raeisi, saying that his country is ready to expand relations with Iran at the highest possible level.

Attaf also called for an increase in the economic and trade cooperation between Tehran and Algiers.

Earlier on Saturday, Ahmed Attaf met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The two foreign ministers also held a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

MP/President.ir