Iran-Algeria ties on right track: Iran FM

The Iranian foreign minister made the remarks in a press conference with his Algerian counterpart in Tehran on Saturday.

Saying that the relations between Iran and Algeria are on the right track, Amir-Abdollahian underlined that he and Attaf discussed several matters including the issues related to visa issuance.

He added that the two countries' related ministries are pursuing the holding of the joint high commission.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat called for developing cooperation between Tehran and Algiers in various fields including agriculture, medicine, and tourism.

Amir-Abdollahian also praised the support of Algeria for the people of Palestine and their rights.

Speaking about the upcoming Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Amir-Abdollahian said that the preparations for the attendance of the Iranian president at the meeting are underway.

"This is an opportunity to meet with the heads of natural gas exporting countries, and it will also be an important opportunity for face-to-face and direct bilateral consultations between high-ranking officials of Iran and Algeria," he cited.

The Algerian foreign minister, for his part, hailed the will of the countries' presidents to develop the relations to the highest possible level in all fields. He also said that the outcome of his discussions with his Iranian counterpart was positive.

Citing that he had discussed several international issues including the crisis in Sudan and Ukraine with Amir-Abdollahian, Attaf welcomed the restorations of ties between Tehran and Riyadh, expressing hope that the deal would lead to the strengthening of convergence between the countries of the region.

He also praised the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding Algeria's membership in the United Nations Security Council.

"The relations between the two countries are extensive in various national and international fields. The relations between the two countries are excellent and have a bright future ahead," Attaf continued, stressing that the two countries will pursue the expansion of ties in all fields.

