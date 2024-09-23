Pezeshkian's US visit opportunity to boost Iran foreign ties

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Seyed Jalal Sadatian spoke about the opportunities facing the president during his trip to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.

The speeches of the heads of participating countries at the United Nations have a high media coverage worldwide, so their importance is clear, Sadatian said.

Referring to the live broadcasting or rebroadcasting of the Iranian president's speech at the United Nations General Assembly from the world's media, he said the world learns about the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran through the president's speech.

This trip is a good opportunity for the president to follow up on the slogans and issues raised by him, he noted.

The analyst also considered the meetings between Pezeshkian and the presidents of other countries and their senior officials as useful.

These meetings are an opportunity for President Pezeshkian to discuss the positions of Iran with other countries and to strengthen Iran's foreign relations and to realize regional diplomacy, he added.

The Iranian president landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport early on Monday, where he was welcomed by several Iranian diplomats including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who already arrived in New York on Friday night.

Pezeshkian is visiting New York to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Iranian president is set to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly session on Tuesday, expressing the views and stances of the Islamic Republic regarding different issues.

Pezeshkian is also scheduled to hold several meetings, including one with Iranians residing in the United States of America.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the high-ranking officials of different states.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) will open on Tuesday, 10 September 2024. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

