Indonesia claims seized an Iranian-flagged oil tanker

The Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), MT Arman 114, was carrying 272,569 metric tons of light crude oil, valued at 4.6 trillion rupiah ($304 million) and was suspected of transferring the oil to another vessel without a permit, Reuters quoted Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) as saying.

Bakamla chief Aan Kurnia claimed that the vessel was captured after it was spotted near Indonesia’s North Natuna Sea conducting a ship-to-ship oil transfer with the Cameroon-flagged MT S Tinos, on Friday.

Iranian official sources have not commented on the report so far.

