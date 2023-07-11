  1. Politics
Jul 11, 2023, 10:30 AM

Indonesia claims seized an Iranian-flagged oil tanker

Indonesia claims seized an Iranian-flagged oil tanker

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Indonesia’s coast guard claimed on Tuesday it has seized an Iranian-flagged supertanker suspected of involvement in the illegal transshipment of crude oil.

The Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), MT Arman 114, was carrying 272,569 metric tons of light crude oil, valued at 4.6 trillion rupiah ($304 million) and was suspected of transferring the oil to another vessel without a permit, Reuters quoted Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) as saying.

Bakamla chief Aan Kurnia claimed that the vessel was captured after it was spotted near Indonesia’s North Natuna Sea conducting a ship-to-ship oil transfer with the Cameroon-flagged MT S Tinos, on Friday.

Iranian official sources have not commented on the report so far.

MNA/5833466

News Code 203102

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News