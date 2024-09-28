Who is Nasrallah, Islamic leader resisted Israel for 30 yrs?

Brief glance at Nasrallah's early life

Hassan Nasrallah ( 31 August 1960 – 27 September 2024) was a Lebanese cleric and the secretary-general of the Hezbollah Resistance movement.

Born into a Shia family in the suburbs of Beirut in 1960, Nasrallah finished his education in Tyre, when he briefly joined the Amal Movement, and afterward at a Shia seminary in Baalbek. He later studied and taught at an Amal school. Nasrallah joined Hezbollah, which was formed to fight the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

After a brief period of religious studies, Nasrallah returned to Lebanon and became Hezbollah's leader after his predecessor was assassinated by an Israeli airstrike in 1992.

Leadership of Hezbollah

He became leader of Hezbollah in 1992 at the age of 32, after his predecessor Abbas al-Musawi was assassinated in an Israeli helicopter strike.

During Nasrallah's leadership, Hezbollah acquired rockets with a longer range, which allowed them to strike at northern Israel despite the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon.

Israel crossed all red lines: Nasrallah says in last speech

In his most recent speech, Nasrallah blamed Israel for detonating thousands of pagers and radio handsets used by Hezbollah members, which killed 42 people and wounded thousands more, and said it had "crossed all red lines".

Israel attack on Beirut's Dahie

On September 27, the Tel Aviv regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut's Dahie on Friday, leaving dozens of people killed and injured.

The latest attacks came as part of the regime’s escalation against Lebanon, which has taken a deadlier turn in recent days, claiming the lives of more than 700 people across the country since Monday.

The new attacks came less than a week after the regime killed 38 people, including three children and seven women as well as Ibrahim Aqil, one of Hezbollah’s senior commanders, in an attack on a residential building in a southern Beirut suburb.

A couple of days earlier, it had also detonated thousands of booby-trapped pagers and walkie-talkie radios across the country, killing at least 39 people and wounding 3,000 others.

Leader message after Lebanon attack

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message regarding the recent developments in Lebanon.

The killing of defenseless people in Lebanon once again revealed the brutal nature of the Zionists and proved the short-sightedness and stupid policy of the leaders of the usurping regime, the Leader said in a message on Saturday.

The terror gang ruling the Zionist regime did not learn from their one-year criminal war in Gaza and failed to understand that the mass killing of women, children, and civilians cannot affect the Resistance, he added.

"Now they are examining the same foolish policy in Lebanon," the Leader underlined.

The Zionist criminals should know that they are too small to cause significant damage to the strong structure of Hezbollah in Lebanon, Ayatollah Khamenei warned, stressing, "All the Resistance forces of the region are with Hezbollah and support it."

The fate of this region will be decided by the Resistance forces, he emphasized.

The people of Lebanon have not forgotten what Hezbollah did to Zionists before, the Leader noted, adding that Lebanon will, God willing, once again make the aggressor and evil enemy regret its crimes.

"It is obligatory for all Muslims to stand with the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with their resources and help them in confronting the usurping, cruel, and evil regime," he stressed.

MNA/