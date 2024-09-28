Compare reactions to speech of terrorist Netanyahu

US legislators clapp for blood-stained Netanyahu in Congress

On July 2024, the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is responsible for the deaths of over 42,000 Palestinians since the start of the Gaza war, delivered a speech to Congress, taking on protesters inside the House chamber and thousands gathered outside the Capitol.

It was his first address to US lawmakers in nearly a decade and the first since the start of the genocidal war of the Zionist regime after Hamas' Oct. 7 operation.

As US legislators clapped for Netanyahu inside the domed edifice, activists outside called for him to be tried for abuses linked to Israel’s war in Gaza. Many argued that Netanyahu is a war criminal who belongs in jail, not in the halls of Congress.

Delegates walk out of UN general assembly chamber as Benjamin Netanyahu takes podium

On September 27, scores of diplomats walked out of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the United Nations General Assembly, in protest against the devastating war on Gaza and the latest Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Several diplomats could be seen walking out in haste as Netanyahu entered the great hall to speak from the rostrum, with the presiding diplomat having to shout "order, please" as the Israeli leader took to the stage.

Despite Washinton's support for the criminal regime of Tel Aviv in killing innocent people of Gaza and Lebanon, many countries and international communities have realized the real identity of Israel. The measure of diplomats in leaving Netanyahu's speech at the United Nations General Assembly proves this fact.

The continuation of the Israeli regime's crimes will isolate the Zionist regime more and more both in the region and international arena.

MNَ/