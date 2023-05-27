  1. World
May 27, 2023, 11:10 PM

2 soldiers killed, 19 injured in suicide bombing in Pakistan

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Two Pakistan’s security forces were killed and 19 others injured when a suicide bomber with an explosive-laden motorcycle targeted their convoy in the restive tribal district in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan.

The convoy was travelling to South Waziristan when the bomber attacked them in Chahkan area of Dera Ismail Khan district, BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) in-charge Inayayatullah Tiger said on Saturday, Outlook reported.

The injured were transferred to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar, they said. The entire area has been cordoned off and law-enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the attack. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Wednesday, two soldiers were among four people, when a suicide bomber with an explosive-laden car targeted a security checkpoint in the Datta Khel Bazar in north Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Saturday’s attack took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which borders Afghanistan.

On January 30, a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers in a mosque in Peshawar, killing 101 people and injuring more than 200 others.

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mostly in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but also in Balochistan, the Punjab town of Mianwali and in the Sindh province.

    Latest News