  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jun 25, 2023, 8:23 AM

1 police killed, 5 wounded in suicide bombing in Pakistan

1 police killed, 5 wounded in suicide bombing in Pakistan

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – A suicide bomber struck in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least one police and wounding five others in an attempt to target a paramilitary convoy, an official said.

Authorities recovered the remains of a female bomber following the explosion in the southwestern city of Turbat, said Bashir Ahmed, a top administrative officer.

Jeeyand Baloch, the spokesman for the separatist Baluch Liberation Army, later claimed responsibility for the attack, CT News reported.

Ahmed said the bomber had targeted a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps but the main thrust of the blast hit a police vehicle. He said a Frontier Corps vehicle was slightly damaged and a female police officer was among the wounded.

MNA/PR

News Code 202404

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News