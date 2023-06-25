1 police killed, 5 wounded in suicide bombing in Pakistan

Authorities recovered the remains of a female bomber following the explosion in the southwestern city of Turbat, said Bashir Ahmed, a top administrative officer.

Jeeyand Baloch, the spokesman for the separatist Baluch Liberation Army, later claimed responsibility for the attack, CT News reported.

Ahmed said the bomber had targeted a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps but the main thrust of the blast hit a police vehicle. He said a Frontier Corps vehicle was slightly damaged and a female police officer was among the wounded.

MNA/PR