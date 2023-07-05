Ukraine threat against ZNPP could cause catastrophe

The Kremlin spokesman added that Kyiv has already demonstrated that it has no limits when it blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

“The situation is quite tense. The threat of sabotage from the Kyiv regime is really huge. Sabotage, which can be catastrophic in its consequences," Peskov told reporters.

A spokesman of Rosatom’s subsidiary Rosenergoatom, Renat Karchaa, has said that Kyiv is planning to carry out an attack on the ZNPP on Tuesday night.

"The Kyiv regime has repeatedly demonstrated its readiness to have no limits. Most recently, we saw this in the form of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP), also with horrific consequences. Therefore, of course, all measures are being taken to oppose this," Peskov said, Sputnik reported.

Russia will announce its decision regarding the future of the grain deal at the right time, Kremlin spokesman said.

"We have not yet officially announced the decision [on whether to extend the grain deal]. We will announce it at the right time. There is still time. There is also still time to fulfill that part of the agreements that concern our country," Peskov told reporters.

There are no grounds for the deal's extension yet, but there is still time until it expires, the official added.

MNA/PR