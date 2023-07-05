  1. Politics
Medvedev:

War to end in days if NATO stops shipping weapons to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – The special military operation would end in several days if the US and its vassals stop sending weapons to Ukraine, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday.

"In NATO, primarily the US and its vassals, stop shipping weapons and munitions to Ukraine, the special military operation would end in several months; and if they stop shipping their weapons now, then the special op will end in mere days," TASS quoted as Medvedev saying.

"Actually, any war, even a world war, can stop very fast," he continued. "Either if a peace treaty is signed or if one does what the US did in 1945 when it used its nuclear weapons and bomber to Japanese cities - Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They have, indeed, ended the war campaign back then, at a cost of lives of almost 300,000 civilians."

Meanwhile, the official underscored that the Russian army is "modern and heroic," even though it "experiences certain problems, like any army."

MNA/PR

News Code 202848

