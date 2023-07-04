West planning to send deadly weapons to Ukraine: Russia FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that although the West pretends to be looking for a ceasefire in Ukraine, it is trying to build a military infrastructure to send deadly weapons to Kyiv, the Russian foreign ministry said in a report.

Lavrov emphasized the role of the West in fanning the flames of war in Ukraine, noting, "The West is trying to temporarily pause the war in Ukraine and establish a cease-fire to have enough time to build a new military infrastructure and send new long-range lethal weapons (to Ukraine)."

The Russian Foreign Minister had already said that Western countries are not serious in their proposals for a solution to the war in Ukraine.

Using weapons provided by NATO members, including 155 mm Howitzer and HIMARS rockets, Kyiv targets cities and residential areas in Donbas to terrorize the residents there, Sputnik news agency has reported.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the West for more military aid and weapons, claiming in a recent interview with Western media that the continuation of the war with Russia is in the interest of the both United States and NATO.

MNA/FNA14020413000443/