"Such attacks would not have been possible without the help of the United States and its NATO allies to the Kyiv regime, who continue to pump it with weapons, including UAVs, train drone operators and provide intelligence information necessary for the commission of such crimes, including images of the Earth's surface obtained with the help of civilian and military satellites. All this makes Washington and its satellites complicit in the preparation and implementation of terrorist acts planned and committed by Kyiv with Western money using Western weapons," the statement said, Sputnik reported.

Earlier in the day, emergency services announced that two drones were shot down in the Russian capital close to the Vnukovo Airport, with no casualties or damage. Another drone was shot down near Kubinka in the Moscow Region.

In May, two UAVs were used to attack the Kremlin, they were both shot down and did not cause any injuries.

MNA/PR