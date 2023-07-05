  1. Sports
Iran falls short against France in 2023 VNL

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's volleyball team has suffered a heavy loss against France in three straight sets at the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

The Iranian men's volleyball squad accepted an emphatic defeat against France in the third week of the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL), which was held in Anaheim, the US on Wednesday.

Iran lost to France in three straight sets (25-18; 25-22; 25-19).

The national Iranian men's volleyball team will compete with Bulgaria on Friday.

The US has not issued a visa for Iran coach Behrouz Ataei and the team is headed by his assistants in Week 3.

FIVB decided to freeze the world ranking for the national Iranian men's volleyball team in the tournament.

