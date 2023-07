Zionist sources reported that the Kfarchouba region of Lebanon was targeted by the Israeli regime with 15 cannonballs.

Israeli regime military has claimed that a rocket was fired from Lebanon toward the Occupied lands and exploded near the border.

Meanwhile, Arab sources reported that at least 20 cannonballs were fired by the Israeli regime toward the area.

Earlier on Thursday, Aljazeera reported that the sound of two explosions was heard near Kfarchouba.

