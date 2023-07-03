Ukraine's counteroffensive failing in all directions

"In general, the enemy did not achieve its goals in any of the directions. This testifies to the skill of our fighters and clearly inflated expectations from the vaunted Western weapons," Shoigu told top military officials, according to Sputnik.

He also announced that Russian forces managed to destroy some 920 armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks, in Donbass and in Zaporozhye regions last month.

At the same time, Shoigu accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out strikes against civilian targets to make up for Kyiv's inability to attain success on the battlefield.

"Kyiv is trying to compensate for its inability to ensure success on the ground through terrorist attacks on civilian targets and thus achieve a propaganda effect," the Russian defense minister said.

Last month, Ukrainian forces finally launched the "counteroffensive" that Kyiv had been announcing for months.

Despite committing significant numbers of troops and military hardware to this undertaking, Kyiv has so far failed to breach even the first line of Russian defenses despite sacrificing hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and losing a considerable number of tanks and armored vehicles supplied by NATO countries.

