FSB thwarts attempt to blow up head of Crimea’s automobile

"An assassination attempt against the Head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, plotted by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, has been thwarted," the statement reads.

"Operational and investigative activities enabled the identification of a Russian national born in 1988 who had been recruited by officers of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and received sabotage and reconnaissance training in Ukraine, particularly in the study of mines and explosives," the FSB said.

According to the FSB, the Ukrainian agent arrived in Crimea in June and began preparing to stage a terrorist attack, planning to blow up the car of the head of the region.

"The bomber failed to follow through with his criminal plans as he was detained while removing an explosive device from a cache," the statement added, TASS reported.

The investigative office of the regional FSB branch has opened a criminal investigation against the detainee under Articles 30.1 and 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Attempt to Commit an Act of Terrorism"), as well as Article 222.1.1 ("Illegal Acquisition, Transfer, Sale, Storage, Transportation and Carrying of Explosives and Explosive Devices").

MNA/PR