Iran’s SNSC secretary off to S. Africa to attend BRICS summit

Ali Akbar Ahmadian will attend the meeting at the invitation of the South African government.

During his visit to South Africa, the secretary of Iran's SNSC is scheduled to hold talks with counterparts from countries participating in the meeting to discuss issues of mutual interests.

The meeting of the national security advisors of BRICS member countries and BRICS Plus under the title "Cyber security review as a developing challenge for global security" will start on July 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Previously, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attended the Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs in South Africa at the invitation of his South African counterpart.

