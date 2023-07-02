Female Iranian sprinter breaks national 100-meter dash record

On Saturday, the remarkable performance of the 30-year-old talented female runner from Iran in the 100-meter event left spectators in awe as she confidently crossed the finish line with an impressive time of 11.41 seconds.

She succeeded in breaking Iran’s record in women’s 100-dash by just 0.02 second. Her national record will be registered after approval of the doping test by the National Anti-Doping Organization of Iran (IRANADO).

Previously, Hamideh Esmaeilnejad was the fastest female sprinter in Iran. The sportswoman sprinted across the finish line in 11.43 seconds at Ataturk University Stadium as she took part in the Erzurum Sprint Flag Cup 2023.

The tournament was held between May 30 and 31 and attracted about 80 athletes from Turkey, Denmark, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan and Iran.

This triumph marks a significant milestone for Fasihi, who has been tirelessly training and honing her skills for years. Her dedication and passion for the sport have undoubtedly paid off, elevating her to new heights on the international stage.

With her outstanding performance at the Kazanov Cup, she has now etched her name into the annals of Iranian athletics.

MNA/PressTV