Iran to host Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2024

Dahlan Al Hamad handed over the flag of the Asian Athletics Association to Iran’s professional sportswoman Farzaneh Fasihi.

He submitted the flag to the Iranian female athlete in the closing ceremony of the tenth edition of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship held in Kazakhstan.

Iran’s Farzaneh Fasihi claimed a gold medal in the women's 60m race at the Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023 in Astana.

Iran previously hosted the Asian event three times in 2010, 2002, and 2018.

