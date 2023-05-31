  1. Sports
Esmaeilnejhad breaks 100 meters Iran women record

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Iran’s female sprinter Hamideh Esmaeilnejhad has broken the 100 meters Iran’s women’s record.

Esmaeilnejhad snatched a gold medal at the Erzurum Sprint Flag Cup 2023.

The sportswoman crossed the finish line in 11:43 seconds at Ataturk University Stadium, breaking the 100 meters Iran’s women’s record by just 0.01.

Previously, Farzaneh Fasihi was the fastest female sprinter in Iran.

Fasihi, dubbed the Wind Girl, broke the 100 meters Iran’s women’s record after eight years by setting 11.44 seconds in the 2022 Turkish Athletics Championships in Bursa, Turkey.

Around 80 contenders from Turkey, Denmark, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan and Iran competed in the 8th ErzurumSprint Flag Cup on May 30-31.

