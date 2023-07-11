42 arrested in fresh anti-Netanyahu protests (+VIDEO)

Thousands of Zionists protesters took to the streets on Tuesday and blocked highways leading to Al-Quds, Haifa, and Tel Aviv as part of demonstrations against Netanyahu's planned judicial overhaul, according to San Diego Union Tribune.

The demonstrations came the morning after Benjamin Netanyahu’s parliamentary coalition gave initial approval to a bill to limit the Supreme Court’s oversight powers, pressing forward with contentious proposed changes to the judiciary despite widespread opposition.

It also seeks to give sweeping powers to the political elite in the process of selecting judges for the court.

Faced with overwhelming protests and a wave of industrial actions, Netanyahu paused the scheme in late March to enable talks on the issue.

However, deeming the negotiations to be pointless last month, he re-launched his bid to push through with the reform package, claiming that he has come up with new proposals, which are more moderate.

Those in favor of the scheme allege that it introduces some balance in the power that is wielded by different branches of the regime. Its opponents, however, say upon ratification, the plan would empower the ruling class to act in a more authoritarian fashion.

