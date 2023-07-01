  1. Sports
Iran edge Uzbekistan at Asian Women's Junior Handball C'ship

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Iran defeated Uzbekistan 37-36 in Group B of the 2023 Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship on Saturday.

Iran are scheduled to meet Chinese Taipei (Sunday) and India (Wednesday), Tehran Times reported.

Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Japan and South Korea are in Group A.

The Iranian team lost to China 29-23 in their opening match.

The Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship is the official competition for junior women's national handball teams of Asia, and takes place every two years.

The top five teams will qualify for the 24th IHF Women’s Junior (U20) Handball World Championship in North Macedonia, slated for June 19 to 30, 2024.

