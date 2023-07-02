Iran lose to Taiwan at Asian Women's Junior Handball C'ship

Iran's national team in its third match in Group B of the 2023 Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship, was beaten by Taiwan 28-18.

Iran lost to China 29-23 in their first game and edged Uzbekistan 36-37 in their second match yesterday.

The Iranian girls will take on India on Wednesday in their fourth match in the group stage.

The Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship is being held in Hong Kong from June 30th to 9th of July.

The top five teams will qualify for the 24th IHF Women’s Junior (U20) Handball World Championship in North Macedonia, slated for June 19 to 30, 2024.

