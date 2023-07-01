Resistance forces conduct 22 anti-Zionist operations in WB

Resistance fighters shot at the Israeli regime's troops and threw explosives at them in different areas of the West Bank and the Occupied al-Quds.

The forces of the Palestinian Resistance groups also confronted the attacks launched by the Zionist regime troops, local sources reported early Saturday.

On Friday, Zionist forces attacked several Palestinian towns including Nablus and Jenin, targeting Palestinian citizens with bullets.

2 Palestinians were detained by the Israeli regime's forces in Ramallah on Friday.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have focused on Nablus and Jenin, where Israeli forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance in the occupied cities.

