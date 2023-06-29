Iran welcomes revival of ties with Egypt, Morocco: FM

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a ceremony held on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha on Thursday with the participation of the envoys of Islamic countries residing in Iran.

Considering Hajj as a diplomatic opportunity for Islamic countries to focus on the issue of unity, the top Iranian diplomat added that the ritual will also provide the ground for Muslims to come to a better understanding of international situations.

Stressing the policy of the Iranian government on expanding ties with neighboring and Islamic countries, the Iranian foreign minister expressed satisfaction with the restoration of relations between Tehran and Riyadh through the means of diplomacy and dialogue.

He also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is concerned about the crisis in Sudan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian stressed that the enemies of Islam have undoubtedly designed various plans to divide the Islamic countries, adding, "What happened in recent years in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria is part of the plan of the enemies of the Islamic ummah and countries."

Considering the issue of Palestine as the priority of the Islamic world, Amir-Abdollahian called for fighting the Israeli regime's crimes.

The top Iranain diplomat went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow either the West or the East to dominate the country, its sovereignty, and its nation.

"But we will have relations with both the East and the West in the direction of benefits, cooperation, and interaction, and we welcome the development of relations with the East and West of the world," he concluded.

