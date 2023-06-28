  1. Politics
Iran files suit in ICJ against Canada for breaching immunity

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The Iranian government has lodged a lawsuit against the government of Canada for its courts' actions in breaching Iranian state immunity.

The Center for International Legal Affairs of the Legal Assistant of the President at the Iranian Presidential Office on behalf of the Government of Iran has lodged a lawsuit against Canada to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Iran has protested against the Canadian actions in breaching state impunity and has asked the international court to compel the Canadian government to stop breaching immunity of the Iranian government by the courts of that North American country.

The Iranian government has also called for compensation for the damages caused by those illegal actions by the Canadian government and also demanded refraining from repeating such violations in the future.

