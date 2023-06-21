  1. World
Jun 21, 2023

EU ambassadors agree 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – Standing representatives of the EU member-states agreed on Wednesday to approve the eleventh package of anti-Russian sanctions.

The announcement was made by the Swedish Presidency in the EU Council said on Wednesday.

"Today, the EU Ambassadors agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. The package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings," the Presidency tweeted, TASS reported.

The EU approved ten packages of anti-Russian sanctions so far, with the previous one adopted on February 25 of this year.

In late February, the European Union and Canada introduced a large-scale package of sanctions against Russia in light of the anniversary of the start of the special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

