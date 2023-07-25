Iran taekwondokas grab 30 colorful medals in Hanmadang 2023

The 2023 Seongnam World Taekwondo Hanmadang is hosted by South Korea, with the participation of taekwondo athletes from 58 countries.

Iranian athletes managed to win 30 colorful medals at the end of the competitions.

The Iranian national squad won 17 gold, 8 silver, and 5 bronze medals at the sporting event in South Korea.

Hanmadang is a Taekwondo Festival for competitions including the essentials of martial art such as breaking, self-defense, and poomsae, which is held yearly by Kukkiwon.

