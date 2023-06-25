Pakistan PM aid evades assassination attack in Shangla

Muqam told Dawn that the suspects were “poised to attack” him at the same place in Martung where in 2014 he had survived a blast from an improvised explosive device. He said such elements were present in the Bunir district border area.

“I was on my way to attend a public meeting and inaugurate a Nadra (National Database and Registration Authority) center in Martung tehsil,” he said, adding that he and local party leaders with him spotted some non-local armed men who were positioned to ambush him.

Muqam said he managed to stave off the potential attack after his guards fired aerially as a warning.

He urged security agencies to prioritize the security issue and ensure the area was clear from such elements.

He added that Shangla District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada and his police team had initiated a search operation in the area, which was still underway to find the suspects.

Muqam returned to his residence in Islamabad safely after attending the public meeting and inaugurating the Nadra Center.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

