Jul 2, 2023

4 security forces killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Several people were killed following a rocket attack that was carried out by terrorists on Pakistan's Balochistan on Sunday.

Terrorists targeted a security post in the Sherani District of Balochistan province with rockets, according to the reports.

Four Pakistani security forces were reportedly killed following the terrorist attack. An attacker was also killed in clashes with Pakistani forces.

Condemning the terrorist attack, a local official said that the investigations on identifying the terrorists will continue and the perpetrators of the attack will be severely punished.

No groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for the attack.

