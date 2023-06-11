Pakistan's military says 3 soldiers killed in border attack

According to AP News, the overnight shootout early Saturday took place in the Miran Shah tribal area of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that left three soldiers and three militants dead, the army said in a statement on Sunday.

Four militants were also wounded, the army added.

The Pakistani army carried out search operations to track down those responsible for the attack. They also seized a cache of ammunition found with the dead militants.

The military said it was “determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.”

Since the beginning of this year, as well as last year (2022), Pakistan has seen a tremendous increase in terrorist incidents inside compared to previous years, while ISIL and Tehrik-i-Taliban terrorist groups were labeled as the main causes of violence in Pakistan in 2022.

