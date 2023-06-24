  1. Economy
Iran, Qatar register 46% rise in FY 2022-23 trade value

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s trade with Qatar decreased by 14% in terms of weight but increased by 46% in terms of value in fiscal 2022-23 (ended March 20) compared with the previous year.

The value of trade with Qatar grew by 77% in rial terms, statistics released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show.

The reason behind this jump in trade is due to the growth in Iran's imports to Qatar. Iran imported products worth $84 million from Qatar in the last fiscal year. In fact, Qatar was the 37th biggest exporter to Iran during the period. This is while Qatar was the 66th exporter to Iran in the fiscal 2021-22 with $9 million worth of exports to Iran, Finacial Tribune reported. 

