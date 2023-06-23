Terrorist attack in Syria's Lattakia leaves one killed

A security source told the SANA that one of the two shells landed in farmlands next to the al-Qardaha clinic, causing the martyrdom of Muhammad Hani Sultana, 25, and the injury of another citizen, in addition to causing material damage to one of the buildings.

Earlier on Friday morning, Syrian sources reported airstrike at residential neighborhoods in Hama countryside in west-central Syria left 5 civilians killed and injured.

Head of al-Suqaylabiyah National Hospital George al-Wakeel said in a statement that the hospital received five citizens, including a dead child, while the others suffer from various wounds as a result of shrapnel in different parts of their bodies.

RHM/PR