4 police officers killed,1 injured in Syria

The terrorist ambush took place at around 7:30 am while a police patrol was heading from Daraa city to Tafas city to secure examination centers, a source at Daraa police command told Syrian official news agency-SANA.

The source indicated that terrorists fired heavily at the patrol, causing the martyrdom and injury of its members, before they fled away.

A source at Daraa National Hospital said that the hospital received the bodies of 4 martyrs from the police who died immediately of their wounds, while the necessary treatment is being provided to a seriously wounded personnel.

Terrorists based in Syria have recently intensified their attacks on areas controlled by the Syrian government. In response to these attacks, Russian fighter jets targeted their positions today in northwestern Syria.

