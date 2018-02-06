3 civilians killed, 20 injured in mortar attacks in Damascus

DAMASCUS, Feb. 6 (MNA) – three civilians were killed and 20 others were injured on Monday due to shelling attacks by armed groups which targeted Damascus and its Countryside.

A source at Damascus Police Command said that a citizen was killed and 7 others had injuries of varying severity in addition to damages inflicted upon a bus and a minibus due to shelling attacks by armed groups on the main square of Bab Touma, while the same source mentioned before that the armed groups positioned in some areas of Eastern Ghouta fired a number of mortar shells on Bab Touma neighborhood and the Mariamite Cathedral in Damascus, claiming the life of a woman and causing injuries to four citizens and material damage.

Two other shells fell on al-Ameen Street in al-Shaghour neighborhood, while another shell landed in al-Dwila’a neighborhood, causing material damage to properties.

One civilian was killed and nine others were injured when a mortar shell fell in the vicinity of the Police Hospital in Harasta area, according to a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command.

The source added that the armed groups fired more than ten shells on the area surrounding of Harasta residential suburb, causing material damage to public and private properties.

SANA’s reporter said that Syrian Arab Army units responded by targeting the sites from which the shells were launched in Eastern Ghouta, destroying fortified positions and rocket launchers and inflicting losses upon the armed groups.

