UN food agency official killed in gun attack in Yemen

The gunman on a motorcycle opened fire on the employee working for the World Food Programme as he was leaving a restaurant in the Turbe district, southern Taiz, according to information from security sources in Taiz, Anadolu Agency reported.

The exact number of wounded has not been provided.

Security forces have launched an investigation to apprehend the attacker and uncover the details of the incident.

The food agency identified the employee as Moayad Hameidi, a Jordanian national, who it said died shortly after being transferred to the hospital.

It said in a statement that Hameidi had recently arrived in Yemen to assume his new role as the head of WFP’s office in Taiz.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the incident.

