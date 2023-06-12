Zionists shoot Palestinian, detain 4 others in Nablus raid

Citing security sources, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported on Monday that the Palestinian youth suffered a live bullet injury in his foot.

The occupation forces, the report added, ransacked a coffee shop before firing live bullets and toxic gas at local residents.

They also broke into the family house of martyr Wadih al-Houh, eight months after his assassination, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

Those detained included Rashad Shaheen and his 14-year-old son Rayyan from the village of Qaryout and two others from Beita town.

Also on Monday, another Palestinian youth was shot by Israeli gunfire and dozens suffered tear gas inhalation, during a similar raid in the town of Zababdeh, south of the West Bank city of Jenin.

Additionally, the regime forces raided the Jalazone refugee camp near the city of Ramallah and detained one Palestinian.

Another Palestinian was rounded up in the town of Biddu, near the city of al-Quds.

In the south of the West Bank, Israeli soldiers detained a Palestinian from the Dheisheh refugee camp and two others from the town of Dura.

Israeli forces arrest senior Hamas leader in occupied West Bank

Israeli military forces have arrested a high-ranking leader of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement during a raid in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, in the latest upsurge of violence in the region.

Local sources said large numbers of Israeli forces conducted a raid early on Monday on the city of Dura, located eleven kilometers (6.8 miles) southwest of al-Khalil, and broke into a house to apprehend Sheikh Rizq Rajoub.

Rajoub’s arrest came eight months after his last release from Israeli prisons, where he spent 19 months in administrative detention.

In total, Rajoub has spent more than 28 years in Israeli custody.

RHM/Press TV