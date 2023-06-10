Palestinians carry out 21 ops in West Bank in past 24 hours

According to Alahed News website, the Moati data processing center announced in a report on Saturday that "In the past 24 hours, as many as 21 Resistance operations took place in the West Bank, as a result of which three Israeli Zionists, including one soldier, were injured."

The report said that the Palestinian Resistance operations included two shooting operations, an improvised explosive device-throwing operation, a driving-over operation, and a stabbing attack.

Also, during the last 24 hours, Palestinians in 12 different districts in occupied areas in West Bank including Quds, Ramallah, Jenin, Qalqilya, Nablus and Hebron clashed with Israeli soldiers or Zionist settlers.

The Alahed report pointed to the incident at Rantis checkpoint in the northwest of Ramallah as the most important case in the past 24 hours during which a Palestinian young man attacked the Israeli regime military checkpoint and injured a soldier while he was martyred by other soldiers.

In the Jericho district, Palestinian youths confronted the invading Zionist settlers by throwing stones, during which two settlers were injured.

The most important shooting operation took place at Al-Jalama checkpoint in Jenin, when the Resistance fighters targeted a group of Israeli regime soldiers.

MNA/5806033