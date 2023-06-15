Palestinian man martyred as Zionists raid Nablus city

Citing local and medical sources, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported that Israeli troops stormed the city early on Thursday, triggering confrontations with Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that Khalil Yehya Anis was shot by Israeli forces during the clashes, adding that two others were shot in the limbs and were taken to a hospital in Nablus, one in critical condition.

The occupation forces also raided the Rafidia neighborhood of Nablus, surrounding a four-story Palestinian-owned house and evicting its residents before demolishing it.

Hours later, the regime’s troops demolished the 150-square-meter home of Usama Tawil, who was arrested on February 13 for allegedly killing an Israeli soldier in the city, displacing his parents and sister.

Israeli forces also fired tear gas canisters at Palestinians who gathered to protest the demolition.

According to PRCS, 170 people were treated at the scene after inhaling tear gas fired by the regime’s forces during the raid.

It also noted that one of its ambulances was hit by a tear gas canister and another was shot at by Israeli troops to prevent it from reaching the area to evacuate the wounded.

RHM/PressTV