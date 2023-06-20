  1. World
2 missing after military helicopter crash in Canada

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Two crew members are missing and another two suffered non life-threatening injuries after a military helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River during a training flight early Tuesday morning.

he incident happened around 12:10 a.m. ET Tuesday about 150 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa, according to a tweet from the Royal Canadian Air Force, CBC News reported.

Four Canadian Armed Forces personnel were on board the CH-147 Chinook at the time, according to a tweet from Anita Anand, minister of national defence.

Renfrew County paramedics said it treated two patients with non life-threatening injuries, who were then taken to hospital.

The two missing crew members are from 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, according to a news release from DND. 

The military says this type of helicopter is used to move people and equipment and this squadron is based out of Petawawa. It's the air force's only CH-147F Chinook squadron.

