Nano, biotechnology fields suitable areas for Iran-Cuba coop.

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in the meeting with businesspeople from Iran and Cuba in Havana on Thursday.

The Iranian president described the bilateral relationship between the two countries as good and developing.

Emphasizing that a lot of work has been done in Iran in the field of knowledge-based and basic technology, Raeisi said, "Iran and Cuba can have good cooperation with each other in the fields of nanotechnology and biotechnology."

Referring to the necessity of designing and preparing a new plan for economic cooperation by the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Cuba, the president considered the power plants and mining sectors as areas where the two countries can cooperate.

Raeisi added that Iran's policy towards Cuba is to cooperate on technical, economic, biotechnology, nanotechnology, and healthcare issues.

