Progress achieved in unblocking Baku-Yerevan transport ties

"With satisfaction, considerable progress has been stated in agreeing the modalities of unblocking transport communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Thus, a general understanding has been reached concerning the implementation of concrete steps toward restoring and organizing railway communication along the route Yeraskh-Julfa-Megri-Goradiz," he said after the meeting of the trilateral working group in Moscow, according to TASS.

"The sides agreed to continue working within the trilateral working group," he added.

The working group held its 12th meeting in Moscow on Friday. The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Ministers Shakhin Mustafayev of Azerbaijan, Mger Grigoryan of Armenia and Alexey Overchuk of Russia.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Karabakh. Later, the three leaders adopted several more joint statements on the situation in the region. Thus, on January 11, 2021, they agreed to set up a working group at a level of deputy foreign ministers to focus on establishing transport and economic ties in the region.

SKH/PR