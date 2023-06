In its first match in the Asian Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup on Monday, Iran faced Hong Kong, defeating it 3-2.

With this victory, the Iranian women's national volleyball team advanced to the round of eight in the tournament.

In its second match, Iran will face Chinese Taipei on Tuesday.

The tournament is being held in Tridharma Sports Hall, Gresik, East Java, Indonesia from June 18 to 25.

