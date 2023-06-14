Iran envoy describes JCPOA as EU foreign policy achievement

Reza Zabib made the remarks in the meeting with a group of Spanish cultural, scientific, media elites and Iran experts.

Zabib added that Iran has always tried to solve diplomatic challenges, including the nuclear issue, through diplomacy and negotiation.

"The European Union can record a new success by using the opportunity of Spain's rotating presidency and finalizing the removal of illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation," he said.

The Iranian Ambassador urged the Spanish elite to reject the negative image that the Americans give of Iran and see the real Image of the country and change their perspective.

"The existing narrative of Iran is an American narrative. This narrative is highly political and largely superficial, so it cannot help the interests of the two nations," Zabib further pointed out.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian ambassador said that the relationship between nations will be stable through values such as peace, justice, friendship and mutual respect, adding that "More than 400 years of friendly relations between Spain and Iran is an example of this approach."

According to Zabib, the intellectuals in the fields of culture and media have the most important role in strengthening these relationships, because the main pillar of these relations is actually cultural.

He considered Iran as a country with indigenous and cultural values, which is trying ​​to define its development route based on its indigenous and local values.

The participants the meeting, for their part, explained their views on Iran, the position of Iranology in Spain and the developments in the region, discussing questions about contemporary issues.

