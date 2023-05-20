Iran, Spain ready to hold joint scientific, cultural events

Mohammad-Mehdi Ahmadi Iran's cultural attaché to Madrid held a meeting with Vice-rector for Internationalization Policy of University of Barcelona Raul Ramos on Saturday where he referred to the good cultural relations between Iran and Spain.

Ahmadi expressed hope that holding the scientific meeting in the future will provide more communication opportunities between the students of the two countries with the capabilities and potential of architecture.

Ramos, for his part, said that holding this scientific seminar will introduce the architectural potential of the two countries to the students in a better way.

Ahmadi also held a meeting with Spain's new Casa Asia Director General Javier Parrondo during which he suggested that the week of Iranian films be held in Barcelona and Madrid, which was welcomed by the Spanish official.

Parrondo stated that, "We are honored working with Iran, which has a rich culture and civilization and Iranian films have shone in many international festivals, and when we look at history, we realize that Iran's culture is unparalleled in the world."

