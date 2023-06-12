Raeisi describes ties with Latin American states as strategic

He made the remarks during a short interview early Monday before starting his five-day tour, which will take him to Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

Raeisi said Iran's relations with those countries have been consistently cordial during past years, as they have common views with Tehran on major international issues.

“Our common position with these three countries is opposition to the [world’s] hegemonic system and unilateralism,” the president said, adding that Iran cooperates with those countries in numerous areas.

“Export of technical and engineering manpower is among our important cooperation areas,” Raeisi said, adding, “We also cooperate with Latin American countries in the fields of politics, energy, science and technology, medicine and economy.”

He said his trip comes at the invitation of the presidents of the three countries, adding that it would be a turning point in developing Tehran’s ties with Caracas, Managua and Havana.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran's president stated that making the most of the potentialities that exist in Iran and the three Latin American states can lead to further expansion of their "strategic relations."

This is Raeisi's 13th foreign trip during almost two years that have passed since he was elected Iran's president.

A high-ranking delegation comprised of ministers of foreign affairs, oil, defense, and health are accompanying Raeisi on his tour of Latin America.

During his visit to the three countries, various cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed between Iranian officials and their counterparts.

Raeisi is also scheduled to meet with Iranian businesspeople and economic actors in those countries.

Iran has close ties with many Latin American states in different domains and seeks to further deepen its relations with those nations.

Back in February, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made an official visit to two Latin American countries of Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Last June, Iran and Venezuela signed a 20-year partnership agreement aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation in various fields during Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Tehran.

The partnership agreement includes cooperation in the fields of science, technology, agriculture, oil and gas, petrochemicals, tourism and culture.

MNA/PressTV